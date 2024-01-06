3 bold predictions for Week 18 of 2023 season
There have been numerous swings and misses, but also a few hits when it comes to this weekly staple. Last week, there was no success. The Raiders’ defense didn’t score a touchdown, the Browns did not play turnover-free football (but still won) and the Lions did not hand the Cowboys their first home loss of 2023.
Well, the show must go on. Here are three more attempts when it comes to boldness and predictions.
3. Texans complete bounce back season, win AFC South
The reigning division champion Jacksonville Jaguars are in Nashville on Sunday to face a Titans’ team that is a dismal 5-11 and has dropped eight straight divisional games dating back to 2022. As of this writing, there was uncertainty regarding the quarterback situation. Will it be Trevor Lawrence or C.J. Beathard?
On Saturday night, two of the most improved teams in the league square off in Indianapolis. The Houston Texans (3-13-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) combined to win seven games in 2022.
You will also recall that the Texans went into the final game of last season and with a loss would have clinched the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston defeated the Colts, 32-31, and wound up with the second pick in April. It’s safe to say that worked out well.
In any case, the Jaguars, Colts and Texans are all 9-7 and all have a possibility of winning the AFC South. Imagine if Houston and Indianapolis played to a tie, which was the case last season in Week 1 at Houston, 20-all.
It says here that Houston avenges its Week 2 home loss (31-20) to the Colts, the Jaguars lose at Tennessee and DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans host a playoff game.