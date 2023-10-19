3 Brian Burns trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where could the Carolina Panthers send pass rusher Brian Burns?
The NFL trade deadline is now less than two weeks away (October 31), and one player that is drawing a lot of attention on the rumor mill is Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns. The primary reasons Brian Burns is an attractive option on the NFL trade market (again) this year? Well, first of all, the Panthers are currently 0-6, so you assume they might try to build their future NFL Draft war chest and maximize value on players who might not be in their competitive window, whenever that comes.
Second, the Panthers don't have a 1st-round pick in 2024. They traded that to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top overall pick in 2023, which they used on quarterback Bryce Young. I'm not sure the Panthers are regretting that decision just yet, but if that pick turns into Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., or Olu Fashanu, they might be sick over it.
The Panthers need to recoup NFL Draft capital. They need a first-round pick back in the war chest. Trading Brian Burns is the quickest, most obvious way to get there. Which teams might offer that? Let's look at three.
3 teams that could trade for Brian Burns at 2023 NFL trade deadline
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have gotten some decent production thus far out of Jadeveon Clowney, but this is a team that has been in search of longer-term solutions off the edge for quite some time. They've taken some calculated risks letting players like Za'Darius Smith leave, drafting an injured player like David Ojabo, and still we find the Ravens in a spot where they need help.
The Ravens are getting pass rush productivity from the likes of Patrick Queen, Kyle Hamilton, and Roquan Smith, but a player like Brian Burns could set that unit apart.