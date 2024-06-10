3 CeeDee Lamb trades that would shake up the NFL in 2024 season
3. Josh Allen gets a new WR1 if Bills trade for CeeDee Lamb
The Buffalo Bills have sort of had a sad offseason in 2024. This team has been in a competitive window over the last handful of years, and unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs have been standing in their way. Although every team has to reload eventually, the offseason the Bills have had in 2024 certainly hasn't brought them any closer to competing with the Chiefs.
Making a blockbuster trade for CeeDee Lamb might help get them there.
The best the Bills have to offer the Cowboys in terms of sending a player back in a trade at receiver would be second-round pick Keon Coleman, but perhaps they could offer Dallas a couple of 1st-round picks and additional draft capital to entice them in a trade.
The Cowboys have given no indication that they are allowing Lamb to shop his services around, nor are they seemingly interested in trading him. In that case, they'd have to be blown away by an offer. As tough as it is to see now, it's possible that the Cowboys could be enticed by having all of this draft capital with Dak Prescott's contract situation.
The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs this offseason and let Gabe Davis walk in free agency to the Jaguars. They are hurting at receiver, even if a young player like Keon Coleman steps up. Adding CeeDee Lamb to the mix would give Josh Allen a true #1 playmaker during his prime years and vault the Bills firmly into the title contention conversation for the foreseeable future.