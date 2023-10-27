3 Chase Young destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where might Chase Young land at the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
One of the most interesting players coming available at the 2023 NFL trade deadline is Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. Young, still just 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and has dealt with injury issues early in his NFL career. Despite his tremendous talent, the Commanders didn't pick up his 5th-year option for 2024 and he could be traded to the highest bidder by October 31.
Which teams would be good fits? Well, what NFL teams don't need a 24-year-old pass rusher with this kind of talent? I think most teams would be interested at the right price, but there are some teams that stand out among the rest as good fits for Chase Young.
Let's take a look at three of them.
3 trade fits for Chase Young at the 2023 NFL trade deadline
1. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have built an incredible roster with a variety of key moves coming from all of the NFL Draft, free agency, and trades. There are fewer teams, at least arguably, that have made wiser trades than the 49ers over the last handful of years. When you look back at the Trent Williams trade, Christian McCaffrey trade, and even the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the 49ers have often pulled the right strings under GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Trading for Chase Young just feels like something this team would do. The 49ers got Randy Gregory in a trade with the Denver Broncos, and the Broncos paid most of Gregory's remaining salary to facilitate that deal. Still, the 49ers find themselves in the bottom third of the NFL right now at 2.1 sacks per game.
I imagine the thought of pairing Nick Bosa and Chase Young is rather appealing to the 49ers, especially considering they could easily pay Chase Young a second contract with their starting QB Brock Purdy on a very cheap rookie deal.