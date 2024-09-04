3 cornerbacks who are licking their lips after Patrick Surtain II extension
The Denver Broncos extended Patrick Surtain II on Wednesday, so these three cornerbacks could be in line to greatly benefit after Surtain's deal. The four-year deal makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. It's a much-deserved deal for Surtain, who has been the best CB in the NFL since his 2021 rookie season.
As it works with every other position group, the market is only going to grow, so these three players at the CB position could be in line to cash-in next offseason.
Derek Stingley Jr, Houston Texans
Derek Stingley's rookie season was not the best, and the CB only played in 11 games in year two, but he really settled into his own in 2023 with the Houston Texans. he had five interceptions and 13 passes defended.
These numbers are up from one interception and five passes defended in 2022. Stingley also added 39 total tackles and one tackle for loss. Stingley is going to have to stay on the field for most of the 2024 NFL Season if he hopes to cash in, but he's still just 23 years old, so he's got a ton of time to figure this injury thing out and could cash-in big-time next offseason.
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Some have said that Sauce Gardner is the best CB in the NFL. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro through two seasons with two interceptions and 31 passes defended through two seasons in the NFL. He's also added 132 total tackles and is clearly the anchor of the New York Jets secondary.
Jets GM Joe Douglas hit a home-run with this pick, and it's no secret that unless something major happens, Gardner is likely going to reset the CB market next offseason and likely sign a deal worth at least $25 million per year, as Surtain's deal is worth $24 million per season.
Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
Trent McDuffie earned All-Pro honors in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He actually has not had an interception through 27 regular season games, but he's added 14 passes defended, four sacks, and 124 total tackles. He's also excellent in coverage, but the Chiefs were not able to pay stud CB L'Jarius Sneed.
They traded him to the Tennessee Titans, and with how good the Chiefs are at developing their defensive backs, I am not sure that KC opens up their checkbooks for McDuffie next offseason, but either way, the talented CB could cash-in if he can repeat his 2023 season in 2024.