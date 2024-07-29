Kansas City Chiefs getting ready to mess with every NFL team in 2024
As far as being relaxed and loose, it doesn't get much more relaxed or loose than the Kansas City Chiefs right now. The Chiefs are in the midst of training camp, preparing to defend their title as back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. They are hoping to become the first team in NFL history to complete a three-peat, and you've got to think they feel good about their chances.
Especially when you see them running plays like this in practice:
Andy Reid has always been a very creative play-caller, and he has the weapons on his roster right now to run stuff like this if he wants. Will we ever see this in an actual game? Maybe not, but this is the type of play that could be used at some point during the season that would have people simply shaking their heads in awe of what the Chiefs come up with.
Kansas City has tried a lot of trick plays over the years, and they don't always work out. It would be outrageous to see almost any other NFL team actually practicing this kind of play. This is the type of stuff reserved for the final seconds of a game when you're down by eight points and pinned 80 yards away with five seconds left.
But the Chiefs will probably run this type of play in the second quarter of a game in which they are already leading by 10 points.
This is just the way they are. You would simply have to hope that it wasn't your favorite team that was being victimized by this kind of tom foolery.
The Chiefs are certainly not bored or lacking focus, but the fact that they are out there actually putting this kind of play on tape for the entire world to see in the early goings of training camp shows you just how bulletproof this team is right now. The Chiefs undoubtedly know that this play is going to be on display for the entire NFL world to see, so they are practicing this variation now and teams will prepare for it, then they will add a completely different variation behind closed doors when the season starts.
It's genius, when you really think about it.
Hey, when you've won back-to-back Super Bowl titles, you have every right to flex a little bit.