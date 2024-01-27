3 Cowboys players most likely to have their contracts restructured this spring
The Dallas Cowboys need to clean up their cap space in 2024.
2. Zack Martin, G
Zack Martin is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, and has one more year left on a short-term deal he and the Cowboys agreed to. In 2024, on the current contract, his cap number is slated to be a whopping $28.5 million, which is high even for a player of Martin's caliber. A restructuring of his contract would save the Cowboys $12,592,500, which is nearly the remaining cap overage they'd have to erase if you count Brandin Cooks' restructuring in.
I think after the 2024 NFL Season, Zack Martin is going to sign with a team to chase a Super Bowl ring. He has made a ton of money in the NFL and is in his mid-30s. It's not likely he can play for another decade if he wanted to. Everyone is different but Martin may be eyeing retirement in a few years.
The Cowboys could restructure his deal, save a good bit on their cap space, and let Martin walk next free agency.
3. Trevon Diggs, CB
Trevon Diggs made it two games into the 2023 NFL Season before tearing his ACL. Diggs began his career with two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod. He's an interception field, picking off 18 passes in 47 games, including a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021. The loss of Diggs in 2023 was lessened a bit by the emergence of DaRon Bland.
Coming into the 2024 NFL Season, I think the Cowboys would look at Diggs' contract as an obvious one to restructure. He's got one of the biggest deals on the team, and by restructuring his contract, Dallas would save an additional $7,900,000 million on their 2024 cap number. In total, by tweaking the contracts of Brandin Cooks, Zack Martin, and Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys would save $25,019,167, which would erase their cap overage for 2024 and give them a bit to spend.
And this does not even include cut candidates like Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence, and extension candidate Dak Prescott.