3 dark-horse teams that could make a Super Bowl push in the 2024 NFL Season
Perhaps in the 2024 NFL Season, a few teams could shock the league and go on a deep playoff run. Well, could there be some new faces in the Super Bowl? I do believe the NFL would benefit from seeing some different teams in the Super Bowl.
And with how much parity this league has, there could be some new teams to put themselves on the map for 2024 and beyond. Making the playoffs is insanely hard, but making the Super Bowl in in a different realm of difficulty. Could these three teams have enough fuel to power a dark-horse Super Bowl run in 2024?
1. Cleveland Browns
Have we forgotten just how good Deshaun Watson was when he was with the Houston Texans? Watson has looked mostly awful since being traded to the Cleveland Browns, so that could be an issue. However, there is nothing stopping Watson from regaining that form, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz finally got this talented unit playing up to their potential.
In fact, is was the best unit in football during the 2023 season. What do we call a team with an elite defense and an elite QB? Yeah, that's how the Browns can be in 2024.
2. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are all of a sudden one of the more encouraging teams in football. Jordan Love's mid-season turnaround really sparked this change, as both sides of the ball ended up playing quite well in 2023. Well, it feels like the only way for this team to go is up.
If Love can continue to play in 2024 how he ended 2023, and the defense remains around that top-12 mark, the Packers can be a Super Bowl dark-horse.
3. Miami Dolphins
If the Miami Dolphins can learn how to play in colder weather, they'd be one of the best teams in football. There really aren't any questions about how explosive their offensive can be, and their defense does have some talent. The way I see it, the Dolphins can win the AFC East this year; they're more talented than the Buffalo Bills and might have a small window to win the division.
Miami potentially getting a top-four playoff seed could really fuel a deep playoff run. Could this be the year that the Dolphins figure it out? I would not count them out by any means.