3 Denver Broncos on the hot seat entering Week 18 of 2023 season
2. Jerry Jeudy, WR
As a Broncos fan, I have heard every excuse in the book as to why Jerry Jeudy has not broken out yet. Well, folks, maybe Jeudy simply is not as good as we originally thought. Jeudy has had an up and down tenure in Denver since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie season and third season, eclipsing at least 850 receiving yards in both years.
He's had a pretty uninspiring year this year, and has had numerous chances to break out. In fact, Jeudy had three missteps in the team's Week 14 game versus the Chargers. He dropped two long passes from Russell Wilson and was unable to get a second foot in bounds on what was supposed to be a routine touchdown catch.
The team picked up Jeudy's fifth-year option, so he is under contract in 2024. It's not a huge number, and I don't see the Broncos sticking with Jeudy unless he gives them a reason to do so. Jeudy would have to go bonkers in Week 18 for the Broncos to consider keeping him. And with fellow WR Courtland Sutton also having just one year left on his contract, the Broncos' WR room could look a lot different in 2024.