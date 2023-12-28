3 destinations for Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL Season
Russell Wilson will likely be on his third NFL team in 2024.
Russell Wilson is being benched for the final two games of the 2023 NFL Season, so he's likely going to find himself on a new team in 2024.
The news broke on Wednesday, and it comes after Russell Wilson got outplayed by Bailey Zappe in a loss for the Broncos. This was as must-win of a game as it could be, as the Broncos hosted the lowly Patriots. Losing still keeps them in the playoff hunt, but they have a very small chance to make it now. The Broncos seem to be moving on from Russell Wilson, as they send him to the bench and give QB Jarrett Stidham the last two starts.
Stidham has been in the NFL for several years now but does not have a ton of NFL experience. We'll see how he performs with these last two games. But anyway, let's look at three new destinations for Russell Wilson in 2024.
3 destinations for Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL Season
1. Atlanta Falcons
I think this is an obvious destination for Russell Wilson. The Falcons currently have a top-seven scoring defense and a very good run-blocking offensive line and RB personnel. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith decided to start Desmond Ridder this year, but Ridder keeps getting benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke. At 7-8, you'd have to figure that adding Russell Wilson to this mix would have them at nine-ish wins.
Wilson's 2023 season is going to end with him tossing 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. His passer rating is just below 100, and I think if the Falcons can get that kind of production from him in 2024 with their strong running game, they could make some noise in the weak NFC South.