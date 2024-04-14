3 disasters the Dallas Cowboys must avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Dallas Cowboys do in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to enter quite the important NFL Draft, and they must work to avoid these three disasters at all costs. With three picks in the top-100, the Cowboys have decent draft capital. They do have both a first and second-round pick, and could wheel and deal those picks to net even more capital.
There are unlimited possibilities for them in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with them seemingly not wanting to extend Dak Prescott, the 2024 season could truly be make or break for them for the present and for the future.
1. Cowboys must avoid not taking a WR early
With them cutting Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks clearly being a rental, the Cowboys have a huge need for a wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, one of the best receivers in the NFL who just came off of the best WR season by a Cowboy ever. Dallas has never really had trouble finding stud wide receivers, and they're in luck during the 2024 NFL Draft.
This draft is full of quality receiver prospects, and Dallas must come away with one.
2. Cowboys must avoid not coming away with a QB
With Dallas not extending Dak Prescott, are they truly preparing for a potential future without him, where he leaves in free agency? I don't believe that is at all out of the question, and even if it's just a small consideration of the organization at this point, they should still come away with a mid-round QB in the NFL Draft.
Someone like Spencer Rattler or Michael Pratt would be fine draft picks in the middle rounds. I'm not sure Trey Lance is really going to amount to anything in the NFL, so you can cross him off this list. However, even if there is the slightest chance that Prescott does not return in 2024, the Cowboys must take a QB.
3. Cowboys must avoid not making multiple picks for the OL
All of a sudden, the Dallas Cowboys OL is currently not a strength. Left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz left in free agency, which has opened up a ton of holes with that unit, and RT Terence Steele was not good in 2023. Dallas clearly has a need for multiple offensive linemen, including a franchise left tackle, unless they plan on Tyler Smith to hold that down.
It's not a fun situation along the offensive line, and Dallas must ensure they come away with multiple players here.