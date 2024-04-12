3 dream scenarios for the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are already in the driver's seat, but could be sitting even better if these three things happen.
The Chicago Bears are set to undergo a potentially historic change in their franchise, and it honestly seems hard for them to mess this up. With two picks inside the top 10 and a strong roster, Chicago is ready to make the leap. GM Ryan Poles tenure with the Bears has led up to this point, where his legacy will be left for better or worse.
It's a near certainty that Caleb Williams goes first overall to Chicago, replacing the traded Justin Fields. Not only does Williams have to pan out, but it's not like Poles' job will be done there. While Chicago's roster is in a good spot for the present, there are some things still left to do for the future, and the 2024 NFL Draft can be that springboard for them.
Let's look at three absolute dream scenarios for the Bears in the NFL Draft.
1. Bears come away with a "big 3" wide receiver
The big 3, if you will, are Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, who are all almost certain to go without the top 10, and all three each have a case as the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft. The team did trade for Keenan Allen recently, but he's old and obviously not a long-term fixture. DJ Moore is still in the mix, but Chicago could really add the final piece to the puzzle with their play-makers by being able to come away with Harrison Jr, Nabers, or Odunze.
You really can't go wrong with any of them, and I bet Poles and his staff have all three very high on their boards.