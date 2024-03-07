3 extension candidates for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys again had a strong regular season in 2023, only to falter in the playoffs. Could a strong offseason in 2024 better equip them to make a deep playoff run? At some point, the Cowboys can only go on like this for so long. For the third year in a row, the team won 12 games in the regular season only to not advance past the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Currently, according to Over The Cap, the Dallas Cowboys are about $10.5 million over the 2024 salary cap number. They will have no choice but to do some cap gymnastics to get under that number. Contract extensions do typically save teams money on their cap space, and a few players stick out as candidates for a huge contract extension, locking up key players for years to come.
1. Dak Prescott, QB
Once again according to OTC, extending Dak Prescott would save the team $26,232,000 on their 2024 cap number. Yeah, this is an obvious move to make. Prescott has one year left on his deal and has a cap number of $59,455,000 in 2024, which is simply not going to fly. Now, depending on who you ask, some may think that the controversial QB is not deserving of an extension that could reset the market.
But the Dallas Cowboys may not have a choice, as Prescott and his camp have a ton of leverage here. I do think the front office believes in the QB, but they might be forced to pay a bit more than they had hoped. Either way, he is an obvious extension candidate.