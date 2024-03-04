Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: It's now or never for Dak Prescott
In this Dallas Cowboys mock draft, it's truly now or never for Dak Prescott.
The Dallas Cowboys are again likely going to be a very good team in the regular season, and this 2024 NFL Mock Draft hits on their most urgent needs. With notable free agents along the offensive line and needing to get depth with the skill positions on offense, the Dallas Cowboys certainly have to hit a homerun in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With Dan Quinn leaving and Mike Zimmer entering as the defensive coordinator, the team is also going to have some turnover on that side of the ball as well, and it's reasonable to expect that some of the defensive free agents from the Cowboys could follow Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cowboys really need to hit on their urgent needs.
Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: It's now or never for Dak Prescott
24th Overall Pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
If Tyron Smith does indeed depart in free agency, the Cowboys could bump Tyler Smith over to left tackle and perhaps pair him up with Amarius Mims, the right tackle from Georgia. Now, yes, Terence Steele is in the picture, so perhaps the best solution here might actually be to kick Mims to left tackle, keep Tyler Smith at guard, and obviously keep Steele at right tackle.
That could be a viable solution for Dallas, but I do think they need to add a tackle in 2024.