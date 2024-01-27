3 former Dallas Cowboys who could win a Super Bowl this year
There are a few former Dallas Cowboys who could win a Super Bowl this year.
The Dallas Cowboys have not made an NFC Championship Game since the mid-1990s, and to make matters worse, they may have to watch some of their former players win the Super Bowl. The Cowboys got bounced out of the NFL playoffs in the Wild Card Round. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers walked into Jerry World and tore apart the Cowboys.
Well, for some reason, the Cowboys did not make a change with their head coach, Mike McCarthy. It's clear that the team has hit a ceiling with McCarthy as the head coach, but he is entering the last year of his contract, so perhaps the 2024 NFL Season could be his last shot with Dallas.
Anyway, there are a few former Dallas Cowboys who are still remaining in the NFL playoffs and who could win the Super Bowl this year.
Randy Gregory, EDGE
Randy Gregory was a second-round pick of the Cowboys back in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a highly-touted prospect out of Nebraska, but off-field issues have ultimately limited Gregory's NFL career. He's played in just 72 regular season games since being drafted. He did not play in the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to suspensions.
In 2018 and 2021, he tied his career-high with six sacks. Gregory has just never been able to maintain a consistent stay in the NFL, but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline. Gregory has enjoyed a deep playoff run and has a very good shot to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time of his career.
Brent Urban, DL
Drafted in 2014, Brent Urban has been hanging around in the NFL since then. He's played for the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys. He played for Dallas for just one season in 2021, appearing in six games. Urban notched three total tackles.
Jake McQuaide, LS
Could this be the first article in the history of NFL Spin Zone talking about a long snapper? Perhaps. Former Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is on the Detroit Lions, and is a part of the feel-good story in the NFL this year. The Lions are just one game away from appearing in Super Bowl 58. For years, Detroit has suffered.
And when the team hired Dan Campbell, the tenure got off to a shaky start. However, a mid-season turnaround in 2022 seemed to spark a fire for the franchise. The Lions have beaten the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to the NFC Championship Game. McQuaide played for the Cowboys from 2021-2022.