3 free agents Bears can still sign to put NFC North on notice ahead of NFL draft
The Chicago Bears can still make some notable moves ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Chicago Bears are in prime position to have a historic haul in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they can still make some notable free agents moves ahead of draft day. As far as I am concerned, the NFC North is wide open, especially if the Chicago Bears can enjoy a strong rookie class, which will likely be highlighted by Caleb Williams.
Their roster is better than most think and is in a great spot to welcome a rookie QB like Williams. Well, that doesn't mean GM Ryan Poles should lessen his aggression. No, instead, he should still look under every stone to try and make his roster even better, and there are still some free agents out there who can help the Bears put the NFC North on notice ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Hunter Renfrow, WR
The Chicago Bears have a very good duo at WR with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. However, after those two, the Bears WR room is a bit uncertain. Their third starter at WR is slated to be second-year speedster Tyler Scott, and I believe that Chicago will add another WR or two during the NFL Draft.
However, what about bringing in Hunter Renfrow, a former 1,000-yard wide receiver who fell out of favor in Las Vegas? With a career catch percentage of nearly 75%, Renfrow is as reliable as they come and would be a legitimate security blanket in the passing game for Caleb Williams.