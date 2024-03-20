3 insane trades that would shake-up the NFL in 2024 and beyond
Could these insane trades come true?
Wild trades happen a good bit in the NFL, but we take wild to the next level with these three insane trades to truly shake up the league for years to come. There is still plenty of time for teams across the league to pull off some insane trades. As of now though, I think clubs are turning their primary focus to the 2024 NFL Draft, but you never know.
With teams trying to build Super Bowl teams at a quicker pace than in previous eras, there are bound to be some aggressive moves from time to time. In recent seasons, we've seen quite a bit of quarterback movement, but other positions have been targeted in trades as well.
In this article, we'll look at three insane trades that would truly shake up the NFL.
The first major trade is the Cincinnati Bengals reuniting Joe Burrow with his college teammate, who just so happens to be the best player in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. So, the Minnesota Vikings still have not been able to come to an agreement with Justin Jefferson on a contract extension, and this could make even more sense as Bengals WR Tee Higgins did request a trade from the team.
So, in this outrageous trade scenario, the Bengals reunite Jefferson with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, while also sending Tee Higgins and two additional first-round picks to the Vikings. It sounds like an insane deal that would never happen, but heck, never say never!