Raiders make shocking quarterback pick in Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft
Are the Las Vegas Raiders going to make a surprise QB pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
NFL Network's top NFL Draft analyst -- Daniel Jeremiah -- has released a 2024 NFL mock draft. We all know that mock draft scenarios are not the real thing, but they are interesting exercises in the realm of what could be. Daniel Jeremiah just happens to be one of the most educated and well-connected guys in the business, so when he's putting together mock draft scenarios, it's maybe worth reading into a little bit more than just "any old mock draft".
In this particular mock draft scenario, Jeremiah has the Las Vegas Raiders making a very intriguing selection. The Raiders own the 13th overall pick in this year's draft, and they're not exactly in prime range to strike on the quarterback of their choosing.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has a significant connection to Heisman winner Jayden Daniels from their time together at Arizona State, but nobody really feels the Raiders have a realistic shot of landing Daniels in this year's draft. He's expected to be off the board within the top four picks.
But Daniel Jeremiah has the Raiders taking a quarterback in this mock draft anyway. He has them taking Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.
Michael Penix Jr. to the Raiders in Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2024 NFL mock draft
"The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to compete against Aidan O’Connell. However, I don’t think those two quarterbacks have the ceiling that Penix does in the NFL. There’s an assumption that Penix is more of a second-rounder, but I think his skill set is a unique fit for the Raiders’ style of play."- Daniel Jeremiah
Jeremiah has Penix as the fifth and final quarterback in the first round of his mock draft scenario. The top four picks of his mock were quarterbacks with Caleb Williams going to the Bears, Drake Maye to the Commanders, Jayden Daniels to the Patriots, and JJ McCarthy to the Vikings in a trade-up scenario with the Cardinals.
What's great about the idea of Michael Penix Jr. to the Raiders at the 13th overall pick is that DJ has now introduced another idea of chaos into the 2024 NFL Draft. Not many people are really talking about Penix as a first-round option at this point. He's definitely a talented player, and we've noted in the past how huge it was for Penix to get his medicals cleared at the NFL Combine earlier this month.
With medical clearance, it's possible that Penix could now hear his name called in round one. I mean, honestly, why not?
Penix has proven himself to be one of the most improved players in the country over the last two years. He became a legitimate Heisman candidate at Washington. He sees the field well. He throws an accurate ball. He's poised and carries himself like a professional.
The qualities are there, it's now just a matter of fit. Is this year's QB class being overhyped? Some might say it is definitively being overhyped, but I can't help but feel players like Penix and Bo Nix are being a bit underrated if anything.
Maybe Daniel Jeremiah has just introduced us to a new bit of chaos we can expect in the first round of the Draft next month.