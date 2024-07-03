3 major trades we'd love to see before the 2024 NFL Season begins
There is still a bit of time for some major trades to go down before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's cover three of them. As you could probably guess, some of the trades involve the wide receiver position, which has been quite the market this offseason.
Preseason football begins next month, so the season is right around the corner, but that does not mean major trades can't go down. Let's look at three major trades we'd love to see before the NFL season begins.
3 major trades we'd love to see before the 2024 NFL Season begins
Davante Adams to the New York Jets
Why not reunite Davante Adams with his old quarterback? The veteran WR could be on the cusp of finishing up a Hall of Fame career, and there could be no better way to boost that candidacy by returning to a team with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and Adams were a lethal duo in Green Bay for years, but both are no longer on the Packers.
And with the New York Jets having no choice but to go all-in as long as Rodgers is in town, I cannot think of a better move for them to make than to see if Adams could be had, as it would give the Jets a three-headed monster at WR alongside Mike Williams and Garrett Wilson.
Please, Joe Douglas, give the people what they want.
Matthew Judon to the Denver Broncos
This would quietly be a fun trade. The New England Patriots signed Matthew Judon before the 2021 NFL Season, so he's got just one more year left on his deal, and missed most of the 2023 NFL Season with an injury. However, during his time with the Patriots, Judon has produced at an insane level, and he'd bring a much-needed boost to the Denver Broncos pass-rush department.
Denver's pass rush was up and down in 2023, but mostly down. They don't possess a true alpha off the EDGE, but perhaps rookie draft pick Jonah Elliss could be that player for the Broncos. Denver added John Franklin-Myers, Elliss, Malcolm Roach, and Angelo Blackson to their DL this offseason, so the unit is markedly better on paper.
Finishing off their offseason with one more move along the defensive front makes so much sense, as the New England Patriots are clearly rebuilding.
Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers
The wide receiver market has been interesting this offseason, and there has been a pretty clear standoff between Brandon Aiyuk and his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers having a plethora of large contracts, and Brock Purdy needing an extention next offseason, many have speculated that one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk would not be on the team in the long-term.
The 49ers also took WR Ricky Pearsall in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so that gives more legs to the idea that Aiyuk or Samuel could be traded. Well, Samuel got his extension, but Aiyuk still does not have his, so perhaps Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan should call up Kyle Shanahan and ask what it would cost to get Aiyuk in the Black and Gold.
The Steelers clearly need another WR alongside George Pickens, as they need to make life as easy as possible for Russell Wilson.