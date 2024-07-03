3 players with everything to lose in the 2024 NFL Season
The NFL is a brutal business sometimes, and for these three players, they could stand to lose everything in 2024. Players age, hit declines, and end up a shell of their former selves. Many players who retire have endured this at the tail ends of their careers.
Well, in the 2024 NFL Season, there could be a few players who truly have everything to lose. Perhaps it could be so intense that their entire careers could even come to an end depending on how the season goes for them.
Let's look at three players that have a ton to lose in 2024.
Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
This has to be it for Russell Wilson, right? Like, if he plays well, the Pittsburgh Steelers could extend him for a few years and perhaps ride him out until the wheels are truly fallen off. However, Wilson is now on his third team in four seasons and just does not look like a starting QB in the NFL anymore, and his decline is just brutal for the sport.
Prime Russell Wilson was an all-time great, and there is no doubt that he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Frankly, if you don't think so, I am confused by your reasoning. Anyway, the Broncos did not want Wilson to play for them so badly that they are paying him nearly $40 million in 2024 to not suit up in the orange and blue.
And if Wilson struggles with the Steelers in 2024, who would take a chance on him in 2025, when he'd be in his age-37season? It's now or never for Mr. Unlimited.