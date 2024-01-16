3 massive changes Eagles should make after Wild Card loss to Buccaneers
The Philadelphia Eagles definitely need to make some major changes.
2. The Eagles should put a plan in place behind Jalen Hurts
Remember when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in 2020, shocking many around the NFL? Carson Wentz was entrenched as their starter, but Wentz ended up imploding in that season and played his last year for the Eagles in 2020, before being shipped off to the Indianapolis Colts, which paved the way for Hurts to take over as the starter.
The Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts after Carson Wentz' fourth season. Well, Hurts just completed his fourth season in the NFL, and has had one notable season as a franchise passer. In the other three seasons, he's been pretty iffy, at best. Do you see where I'm going here? I think with Hurts' regression, GM Howie Roseman should look to the 2024 NFL Draft to try and do the same thing that he did back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and that's take a QB with a chance that they can develop.
It's clear that Jalen Hurts was not that good in 2023, and if you take out every rushing touchdown he had when his teammates were pushing on his rear end from the one-yard line, his stats look even worse. Hurts is far from a perfect player, and is not someone who is going to be much of a threat as a passer. Roseman should continue to be proactive with his QB situation and should look to the 2024 NFL Draft to find a developmental passer with some upside.