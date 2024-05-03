3 massive moves we'd love now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over
Could these three moves happen now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over?
The 2024 NFL Draft is now officially behind us, but could there still be some fireworks left to go off before the bulk of the offseason begins? There is still plenty of opportunies for teams still looking to add to their rosters before the main chunk of the NFL offseason begins.
Right now, we're a bit over four months away from the start of the 2024 NFL Season, which is shaping up to be another fun one. Even though we're now in May, big moves can still happen, and the NFL teams wanting to truly go all-in this season could have some fireworks left. These three massive moves would shake-up the NFL.
1. Safety Justin Simmons signs with the Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have again re-made their secondary, adding two rookie CBs in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr during the 2024 NFL Draft. They also have second-year pro Brian Branch and traded for Carlton Davis earlier this offseason. It's safe to say that the Lions did seem to fix their CB issue.
However, there could be one more spot in the secondary that the Lions could fill, and with Justin Simmons still being a free agent, why not make the move? Simmons played for the Broncos from 2016-2023 and was cut at the end of the season. Broncos head coach Sean Payton had Lions HC Dan Campbell and Lions DC Aaron Glenn on his staff in New Orleans, so there's one connection present.
It would be another stellar move made by Lions GM Brad Holmes, who is separating himself as the best GM in the NFL.