NFL Rumors: 3 players who could still be traded after the 2024 NFL Draft
Could these three players be moved even with the 2024 NFL Draft over?
Even with the 2024 NFL Draft at its end, there still could be a few notable players who could find themselves on new teams for the coming year. With the aggressive nature of many NFL teams wanting to make a Super Bowl run, major trades are commonplace now.
Well, there still could be a few notable play-makers who could find themselves on new teams come 2024, even if the NFL Draft is over. There has been a good bit of movement with the WR position this offseason with extensions and a loaded NFL Draft class at the position. That movement could still happen as there are some notable WRs and perhaps other players who could still be traded.
3 notable players who could still be traded after the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton did not report to the voluntary workout portion of the Broncos offseason and seems to want a new contract. He's got just $2 million guaranteed left on his deal and is not a free agent until 2026. Sutton is slowly getting up there in age so it's no wonder that he'd want a new deal, as it'd likely be his last chance to cash in.
Coming off of a 10 touchdown-catch season, Courtland Sutton's explosive WR2 status would be coveted by many teams, and with Denver adding both Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin to their WR room this offseason, Sutton could still find himelf on the move.
2. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Man, it's hard to keep trade of who the 49ers could potentially trade between Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, their two best receivers who both have been wrapped up in trade talks this offseason. Ideally, I'd assume that the Niners would prefer to keep Aiyuk on an extension and unload Samuel, if they had to pick one player.
Deebo Samuel is what some have called a "wide-back" with a rare ability to play as a running back and catch passes. Samuel would certainly have a ton of suitors, and with the Niners and their insane number of high-dollar contracts and with Brock Purdy needing an extension next offseason, trading Deebo Samuel makes sense.
3. Trey Hendrickson, DE Cincinnati Bengals
Right before the beginning of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bengals stud DE Trey Hendrickson requested a trade. Apparently, the trade request was also made after Hendrickson considered retirement. For Cincy, both he and Tee Higgins formally requested trades, so you have to wonder what is going on over there.
Hendrickson has no guaranteed money left on his contract and came over to the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million deal a few years ago after a breakout year with the New Orleans Saints. He's made three Pro Bowls and turns 30 late in the 2024 NFL Season. He's also got 53 sacks, 46 tackles for loss, and 101 QB hits over the last four seasons.
The Bengals don't exactly have the greatest track record when it comes to taking care of their players in a financial sense, and perhaps the team would be willing to send Hendrickson to another team for the right price in an effort to get cheaper, as Joe Burrow's contract and Ja'Marr Chase's likely extension will hit the books in the future.