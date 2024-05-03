3 massive moves we'd love now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over
2. Deebo Samuel gets traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Rumors are swirling everywhere about the Pittsburgh Steelers apparently being in the market for another wide receiver. Well, Deebo Samuel would be fun. Both Samuel and his teammate, Brandon Aiyuk, have had their names wrapped up in trade talks this offseason, and with the 49ers having a ton of big contracts on the books and a future extension for Brock Purdy, moving one of them is almost a must.
They also took Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so perhaps that was them bracing for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk to be moved. The Steelers should continue their aggressive roster-building and send a 2025 draft pick for Samuel.
3. Broncos send Courtland Sutton and a pick to the Bengals for Tee Higgins
Let's get extra crazy. Tee Higgins had formally requested a trade earlier this offseason, but nothing has happened yet. The Cincinnati Bengals did draft Jermaine Burton in the 2024 NFL Draft, so like the 49ers, maybe that was them eventually preparing for life without Tee Higgins, who does need a contract extension.
Paying a WR2 $20 million per year, which is probably around what Tee Higgins would fetch on an extension, might not be the best practice. The Bengals should consider moving Higgins to the Denver Broncos for their own disgruntled WR, Courtland Sutton. Since Higgins is better and younger, the Bengals could likely land a draft pick along with Sutton in this hypothetical deal.
In a win-win for both sides, this trade would be massive.