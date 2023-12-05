3 most disappointing NFL teams in 2023 season
Which three teams are the most disappointing this year?
The 2023 NFL Season has given us a few breakout teams, but there's also a handful of teams that have really been playing below expectations. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are two teams that have really impressed this year. I think they have surpassed expectations and look to have arrived a bit earlier than many of us thought.
And then other teams have1. simply disappointed and have not at all lived up to what we thought they were going to be. Which three teams have disappointed us the most thus far in the 2023 NFL season?
1. The New England Patriots look like the worst team in football
The New England Patriots were hoping to forget the 2022 season and build off of their encouraging 2021 season. The roster from 2021 to 2023 really didn't change all that much, and thus far, it's been a total disaster. In fact, the offense this year is worse than it was last year, when Bill Belichick put a defensive-minded Matt Patricia in charge of that unit.
The Patriots aren't averaging 15 points per game under an established mind in Bill O'Brien. The Pats are 2-10 and are barreling towards the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. To say that the Patriots have disappointed would be a huge understatement.