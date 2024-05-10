3 most likely NFL head coaches in waiting for the next hiring cycle
There will surely be some more head coaching openings for the 2025 hiring cycle, and these three coaches might be at the top of every list. Having all interviewed for head coaching jobs before, it's only a matter of time, and being as there is only 32 HC jobs in the NFL, the gigs are coveted.
In a perhaps shocking move, Ben Johnson opted to remain with the Detroit Lions for another season, and I get the feeling that Johnson has some unfinished business in Detroit. Bobby Slowik quickly established himself as a top offensive mind with his work with CJ Stroud and the 2023 Houston Texans offense.
Ejiro Evero has been an excellent defensive coordinator for multiple years now and might be the first defensive-minded head coach hired next cycle. Let's dive more into these three coaches.
3. Ejiro Evero, Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers.
Most recently coming from the Sean McVay tree, it'll only be a matter of time before Ejiro Evero, now entering his third year as a DC in the NFL, gets his first head coaching gig. Perhaps the only good thing Nathaniel Hackett did for the Denver Broncos was hire his buddy, Evero, as the DC.
He is now entering year two with the Carolina Panthers, and while their scoring defense was poor in 2023, his defense ranked among the lowest in yards allowed and was not being done any favors by the inept offense. If the Panthers offense is better in 2024, Evero's defense will again be a very good unit.
2. Bobby Slowik, Offensive Coordinator, Houston Texans
Yeah, Bobby Slowik is going to be hugely coveted next offseason, especially if the Houston Texans offense takes a step forward, and there really is no reason that they shouldn't. CJ Stroud is going to get a ton of MVP votes and the offense also added WR Stefon Diggs to the mix. With all the potential in the world, Slowik has a chance to run a top scoring offense in 2024.
Being that he surely aided in the development of Stroud, he'll be coveted for any team that needs a long-term, franchise quarterback.
1. Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions
Wherever you look on the Lions offense, you'll see a top-10 this and a top-10 that, and Ben Johnson is a huge reason for that. Ranking fifth in scoring offense in his first two seasons as an offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson's unit in 2023 also ranked fifth in rushing yards and second in passing yards.
Johnson was also able to reinvigorate the career of QB Jared Goff, who was an afterthought when he got to Detroit. Now entering his third year as the OC, the Detroit Lions are easily a Super Bowl contender. It'll only be a matter of time before Ben Johnson gets a shot, and it'll probably be in the next hiring cycle.