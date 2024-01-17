3 most likely Super Bowl 58 matchups after Wild Card Weekend
The NFL Playoffs are now down to just eight teams, as the Divisional Round kicks off at the end of the week. What are the three most likely Super Bowl 58 matchups? I think the only true shock from the first round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs was watching Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers dominate the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys have had limited playoff success, they were still the better team coming into that game and should have won.
The other games didn't really provide anything shocking. The remaining eight teams will now battle it out in the Divisional Round for a chance at a spot in the conference championship games in a couple of weeks. What three Super Bowl 58 matchups are the most likely at this point?
3. San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
I think one of the most likely SB 58 matchups is a rematch of the SB 54 back during the 2019 NFL Season. Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes was the QB battle, with the Chiefs coming out on top. The Niners look a bit different this year, with Brock Purdy under center, and the Chiefs' roster is also a bit different, but the savvy duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid remains.
2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are better than the Kansas City Chiefs and are hosting them in the Divisional Round, so I think they are more likely to make it to the SB than the Chiefs are, and this may be the year for the Bills to do it, as Patrick Mahomes and the KC offense just aren't what they were, and there is no Joe Burrow in these playoffs, either.
There isn't much more to say about the 49ers. They are far and away the best team in the NFC and I would be shocked if they did not make it to the Super Bowl this year.
1. San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are probably the best bet to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. They have the best remaining QB, roster, and have home-field advantage. It's just about them showing up and taking care of business. The Ravens trounced the 49ers late in the 2023 NFL Season, but I think a rematch in the Super Bowl would be a very close and entertaining game.
Both teams have elite defenses that get to the QB and stellar rushing attacks. The better QB typically wins these games, so I think you'd have to give the nod to the Ravens in this Super Bowl matchup.
