3 most logical fits for QB Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL Season
Russell Wilson's best fits in 2024 are very obvious.
The Denver Broncos plan on cutting Russell Wilson when the new league year begins in the middle of March. Which three teams make the most sense for the quarterback? The Broncos swung for the fences when they made a trade for Russell Wilson about two years ago, and it didn't work. Now, the Broncos will embark on a quest to find a legitimate franchise QB.
And Wilson himself will surely look at all of his potential options for 2024. Right now, I don't think it's a guarantee that he is even a starting QB when the 2024 NFL Season begins, but there does still seem to be something left of Wilson. He wasn't a great fit in Sean Payton's offense, but he did rack up 29 total touchdowns and threw just eight interceptions.
That type of production could be desired by a few teams in 2024 who need urgent and immediate QB production.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be the very best fit for Russell Wilson in 2024. They had horrid QB play in 2023 and should pull the plug on the failed Kenny Pickett experiment, who has turned into one of the most inefficient QBs in the history of the game. Somehow, Pittsburgh won 10 games in 2023.
They also hired Arthur Smith to be their new offensive coordinator, and it was Smith who once revived the career of Ryan Tannehill during the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill went from average at best to being a truly elite passer for than year and a half timeframe. Smith has also boasted strong rushing attacks as well, so I think if Smith can again scheme up a strong run game, he can get some solid production from Russell Wilson.