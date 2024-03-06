3 most logical fits for QB Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL Season
Russell Wilson's best fits in 2024 are very obvious.
2. Atlanta Falcons
While the Atlanta Falcons are likely going to run a Shanahan-style offense, I still think Russell Wilson could be a solid fit there. The Falcons have strong personnel along their offensive line and two very good running backs in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Russell Wilson loves the deep ball, and both Drake London and Kyle Pitts are two strong deep ball players.
Atlanta has clearly been missing efficient QB play in recent seasons, as they've been 7-10 in each of the last three years. That caused them to fire former head coach Arthur Smith. They brought in Raheem Morris as their new head coach, and with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons could simply draft a QB with their first-round pick and start him Week 1.
However, maybe the Falcons would want to hedge their bet a bit or at least raise the floor of their QB room. I think Russell Wilson could play reasonably well in Atlanta. They had a strong defense last year, and their personnel on offense might make them a near-perfect fit to insert Russell Wilson at QB.
Kirk Cousins would also make a ton of sense for the Falcons. In fact, I don't think there'd be a better fit for them than Cousins. But if something were to happen and Cousins doesn't end up signing with the Falcons, they could turn to QBs like Russell Wilson or even Justin Fields.