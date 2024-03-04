The best fit for free agent QB Kirk Cousins in 2024 is extremely obvious
There truly is not a better fit, in my opinion, than this NFC South team for Kirk Cousins.
Kirk Cousins seems set to hit the open market in 2024, and there are surely going to be numerous teams vying for his services. Kirk Cousins is an interesting quarterback; it's clear that he's a very efficient passer, but he's never been one to elevate his teammates. And teams that Cousins have been on in previous seasons have all hit distinct ceilings.
However, efficient QB play will always be coveted in the NFL, and Cousins has been one of the most consistent and efficient QBs over the last decade. Even as he enters his age-36 season, there is going to be a significant market for the QB, and frankly, the best fit for Kirk Cousins is down in Atlanta with the Falcons.
The Falcons might truly be one of those teams who are a QB away from being relevant. The front office has done a nice job building up the defense in recent years, and the offense features great playmakers like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. The offensive line is solid, and they play in a pretty weak NFC South.
It's not outrageous to think that Kirk Cousins could immediately make the Falcons a playoff team. Moreover, they recently hired Raheem Morris to be their new head coach. Morris is someone who has spent time in the Shanahan/McVay tree, so he's going to bring that type of offense to the Falcons.
Well, Kirk Cousins has played in that offense for most of his career, so the transition would probably be seamless. Sure, it won't be perfect, as Atlanta would have to immediately begin planning for life after Cousins, but the best immediate fit for the passer is playing for Raheem Morris.
I really do not understand the people who say that Justin Fields makes sense for them. Fields plays best out of structure, and the offense that Raheem Morris likely wants to run is the total opposite of that. Kirk Cousins might think differently, but it's hard to ignore the obvious schematic fit for both parties.