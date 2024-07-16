3 most logical landing spots for 49ers disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade, so where could he end up in the 2024 NFL Season? The star wide receiver has had enough in San Francisco, it seems. He wants paid, and the 49ers clearly do not want to pay him what he wants. This happens all the time with the NFL and its players.
In many instances, the two sides are able to get a deal done, but there are also instances where a trade is the best path forward for both sides. This news will be interesting to follow in the coming days and weeks. Where would be the best landing spots for Brandon Aiyuk?
3 most logical landing spots for 49ers disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk
Washington Commanders
Perhaps the most logical landing spot for Brandon Aiyuk is the Washington Commanders, as their current GM, Adam Peters, was in the front office for years in San Francisco, and Aiyuk seems to be good friends with Commanders rookie QB, Jayden Daniels. It could be a win-win for both sides, as the Commanders add another weapon for Daniels, who'd then be throwing to Aiyuk and Terry McLaurin, and the 49ers could do right by Aiyuk and send him to a desired destination.
The Commanders are also not paying a QB, so it makes sense for them to add and pay for someone like Aiyuk. What better way to help Jayden Daniels develop than two give him to stud wide receivers? Right? What is the argument for them to not make this move?
Denver Broncos
If the Denver Broncos feel like they can be competitive in 2024 with a NFL-ready rookie QB in Bo Nix, they should make this move. The Broncos do not currently have a WR1 on the roster, but do have a ton of bodies at the position. It's not crazy to suggest that they could package one of them, perhaps Courtland Sutton plus a draft pick to the 49ers for Aiyuk.
The 49ers would also send Aiyuk out of the NFC, which is probably their top priority if they do allow Aiyuk to seek a trade partner. Sean Payton may just think that he can be competitive with Bo Nix at QB in 2024. It's not like the league has never seen a rookie QB play extremely well before.
The Broncos could put the finishing touches on their offense if they would be able to swing a trade for Brandon Aiyuk.
Pittsburgh Steelers
A team in a different situation than the Commanders and Broncos is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a win-now situation with Russell Wilson under center. They also have a bigger hole at WR than Washington and Denver, as outside of George Pickens, no one else is that established on the roster.
Furthermore, QB Russell Wilson has clearly regressed as a passer, so giving him another weapon in Aiyuk is a great idea; he'll need all the help he can get to plan well enough. Brandon Aiyuk would also be a nice play for the long-term, as there is going to be a young QB inserted into the room at some point in the near future, so it's not like this is just for the 2024 season only.
Of the three best fits, which one is the best of them all?