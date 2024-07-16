2024 NFL Predictions: These 3 quarterbacks will play better than you think
Let's try to predict three quarterbacks who may play better than you think in the 2024 NFL Season.
There are always breakout players on both sides of the ball in each NFL season, so 2024 will not be any different. There are a ton of breakout players you should keep in mind for the new year, which begins in less than two months. However, for this piece, we will turn our focus to the QB position.
Let's look at three quarterbacks who are going to play better than you think in the 2024 NFL Season.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Many people laughed at the Denver Broncos decision to draft Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was the 12th pick and the sixth QB taken in round one. The Broncos actually seemed to bait the Minnesota Vikings into thinking they actually wanted JJ McCarthy, so Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah actually traded up to land McCarthy, as Denver was able to have Nix fall into their laps.
What the Broncos are likely getting with Bo Nix is what Sean Payton wants in a QB. Nix is actually kind of boring, as he operates the offense like it should be; he can play on time and in rhythm, and can use his functional mobility to make plays outside of the pocket if needed. Many top college football gurus were constantly mocking Bo Nix to the Broncos.
The marriage is official, and I would not be shocked to see Nix play better than most other rookie quarterbacks in 2024. The Broncos have a solid foundation with four reliable offensive linemen and a deep corps of offensive play-makers. They don't have a truly elite play-maker, but there are a ton of mouths to deep, which should give Bo Nix a ton of options.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL that has been a bit limited due to his 2022 ACL injury, bur Murray should be truly 100% entering 2024 and should be able to start each game for the Cardinals, who did add a good bit of talent to their offense this offseason, including stud wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft.
All of a sudden, Kyler Murray may have some of the best young play-makers in the NFL with Harrison Jr, son of, you guessed it, Marvin Harrison, and stud tight end Trey McBride. The Cardinals might not make the playoffs, but Kyler Murray is again going to put himself on the map, as I truly believe many of us have forgotten just how good he was early in his career.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud was excellent as a rookie and is going to play even better than you think in 2024. I am personally predicting Stroud to win the NFL MVP award, and the additions of veterans Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon should make the offense that much better. The unit already featured Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is also an obvious head coach in the making, so do not be surprised if he takes a step forward as a play-caller in 2024. Folks, the Houston Texans are going to be an insanely good football team, and with Stroud already a top-5 quarterback in the NFL, it'll only be a matter of time before Stroud begins to separate himself from every other QB in the NFL not named Patrick Mahomes.