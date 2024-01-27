3 most logical landing spots for Bill Belichick in 2024 NFL Season
If Bill Belichick does not land a head coaching job this cycle, where would he go in 2024, if anywhere?
2. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams will have to revamp their defensive staff a bit, as they are losing former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons. Morris will likely poach a few other Rams defensive assistants an other coaches for his staff in Atlanta. Well, the Rams were a pleasantly surprising team in 2023. With a bunch of youngsters on the roster, the Rams went 10-7 and made the postseason.
This was easily the best coaching job of Sean McVay's career, and I think one thing that would greatly help the young players' development is someone like Bill Belichick coaching them up on defense. McVay and the Rams would get themselves right back into the Super Bowl conversation if they were to make this hire.
3. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have every reason to pursue Bill Belichick as a defensive coordinator/assistant head coach role in 2024. The Broncos defense was historically bad in the first half of the 2023 NFL Season. And yes, it was historically bad. The team turned it around a bit, going on a five-game winning streak and being 7-6 at one point.
However, the defense was still largely a bad unit overall in 2023. Now, current DC Vance Joseph wasn't working with the best personnel in 2023. The Broncos defensive front especially was lacking a ton of juice. They didn't have a consistent pass rush threat and could not stop the run. Even though Joseph is a strong defensive mind, parting ways with him to hire Belichick is a logical move for HC Sean Payton.
With Patrick Mahomes not going anywhere, and the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh, the Broncos should try and counter those two things by making a deliberate push to hire one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of football.