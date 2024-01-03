3 NFL free agents who can help playoff teams when postseason starts
Is it too late for NFL teams to sign free agents to help with a playoff push?
You'd have to figure that some teams are still willing to add free agents to help them when the NFL postseason begins. Which three could help teams? With only about one month left in the 2023 NFL Season, we will soon have a Super Bowl champion. And for years, we have seen playoff teams add free agents that were sitting at home to help them make the push.
Well, I think that could again be the case this year. If any teams in the playoffs were to make this type of move, they'd have to do it soon, right? I think so. Which three free agents could help playoff teams in 2023?
1. Zach Ertz, TE
Zach Ertz was released from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason and was given the opportunity to sign with a contender. Well, he is unsigned at this point and could still be a valuable player for some team. He's obviously past his prime, but I think a team like the Kansas City Chiefs would be wise to add an offensive play-maker.
Not only are their wide receivers simply not good, but even TE Travis Kelce has obviously lost a step as well. Adding a weapon would be wise.
2. Marcus Peters, CB
Marcus Peters was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season and surely would not hate latching onto a team for a playoff push. Peters is a ballhawk but has lost a step from earlier in his career. Peters would be best served as a depth signing with tons of experience. A team currently reeling that could use a boost in the secondary is the Philadelphia Eagles.
They definitely have more problems than their secondary, but maybe Marcus Peters could help the little a teeny bit, which is all you can ask when you make a free agent signing this late in the season.
3. Ben Jones, C
I actually totally forgot that Ben Jones was a free agent. For years now, he was one of the best centers in football but did not return to the Tennessee Titans this past offseason. I was personally clamoring for my favorite team to sign Jones, but it obviously did not happen.
Jones is a very quality interior offensive lineman who can help a unit like the Cleveland Browns, who have endured a metric ton of injuries along their OL. In fact, any team who needs even a bit of iOL help should be calling Jones for the stretch run. He is 34 years old, but offensive linemen typically have a longer shelf life in the NFL over other positions.