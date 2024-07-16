3 NFL free agents who may have already played their last down in the league
There are still a done of free agents left on the NFL market, and these three could have already played their last down in the league.
Every year, a ton of NFL players unfortunately fizzle out and end up seeing their careers come to an end, and that trend is going to continue for 2024. There are surely numerous players who saw some action in 2023 that just might not sign with a team in 2024, and could end up not playing in the NFL again.
Let's look at three notable players who may have played their last down in the NFL.
Ryan Tannehill, QB
Ryan Tannehill threw nearly double the amount of interceptions as touchdowns in 2023 with the Titans. It's clear that the veteran QB is just aging too rapidly to find a spot on an NFL roster at this point. Tannehill began his career with the Miami Dolphins back in 2012 and had a late-career renaissance with the Tennessee Titans beginning in 2019.
In 28 total games for the Titans in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Tannehill threw 55 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions, earning a 110.6 passer rating. At his peak, there really weren't many better quarterbacks in the NFL than Tannehill. He's obviously a free agent and might be able to sign on a team to be their backup, but teams may want someone younger with more upside.
Randall Cobb, WR
Randal Cobb caught five passes for 39 yards for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Season. He hasn't hit the 500-yard mark since 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys, so the veteran wide receiver has clearly played his last football in the NFL. Someone who has been teammates with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for years, I'm not even sure Rodgers is going to continue to advocate to have Randall Cobb on the team again.
He broke the 1,000-yard mark once in his career back in 2014, his fourth year with the Packers. Cobb is still 33 years old, so it's not like he is some ancient artifact, but he's not a viable NFL wide receiver anymore and should just hang it up.
Kareem Jackson, S
Kareem Jackson just could not stop getting fined and suspended by the NFL in 2023 due to his numerous illegal, dirty hits. Jackson was a solid defensive back for years, beginning his career with the Houston Texans. He then signed with the Denver Broncos several years ago and made the move to safety, where he had a strong first few seasons.
Now 36 years old, the latest film from Kareem Jackson just makes him unplayable on any NFL team for the 2024 Season. The veteran safety simply needs to retire, as his fines and suspensions in 2023 was clearly because he just was not able to keep up with the speed and other factors of the NFL.