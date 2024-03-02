3 NFL players who could get overpaid in 2024 NFL Free Agency

3 NFL players who could get overpaid in 2024 Free Agency
Teams overpaying players happens every single season, and this year's NFL free agency period will be no different. Which three players could get overpaid? With free agency creeping up toward us, teams have already begun and will continue to deploy cap-creating methods to not only erase their cap overage, but also to create even more cap space.
Notably, the free agent running back market is quite deep this year, and there could be some opportunity for teams to gamble and perhaps make the wrong move if they pay a running back. The free agent QB class appears pretty deep, and I think if teams are searching for help along the defensive front, they could find some help there.
Among all of the free agents in the 2024 cycle, which three could be the most overpaid?
1. Saquon Barkley, RB
Saquon Barkley failed to get a long-term contract extension with the New York Giants and instead played on a one-year deal in 2023 worth $10,091,000. Honestly, a team would be mistaken to pay Barkley a penny more than that. When he is healthy, there might not be a better pure runner in the NFL, but that itself has been an issue for Barkley.
Barkley is newly 27 years old and has played just one full season across his NFL career, which began in 2018. He's rushed for under four yards per carry in three of his six NFL seasons and has hit the double-digit rushing TD mark just twice. For someone who surely views himself as a top RB in the NFL and a bell-cow type of player, there isn't a lot to indicate he can consistently do that.
I think a team could get suckered into paying Barkley over $10 million per season, which would be a massive mistake.