NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

3 NFL players who could get overpaid in 2024 Free Agency

How many players could get overpaid in free agency this year?

By Lou Scataglia

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants / Jim McIsaac/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. Kirk Cousins, QB

Kirk Cousins was on pace to have the best year of his career in 2023 until a torn Achilles prematurely ended his season. Now set to enter his age-36 season while coming off a torn Achilles, Cousins is still going to be handsomely paid. However, for the lack of consistent success across his NFL career, is it really worth it?

Cousins has a career 76-67-2 record as a starter in the NFL and has never consistently quarterbacked winning teams. The 1-3 playoff record also proves that teams don't usually go far in the playoffs with Kirk Cousins at the helm. According to spotrac.com, Cousins' market value this coming offseason is $39.3 million per season.

Not only is there no guarantee that Kirk Cousins will return to 100% of his old self after the injury, but what else would a team be paying for? It's clear that the QB has been efficient across his career but does need quite a bit to go right around him to lead a winning club.

And his age is definitely a concern even though he is a pure pocket passer. If I were a team looking for a QB in 2024, I would take it easy on the possibility of signing Kirk Cousins.

Home/NFL