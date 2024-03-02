3 NFL players who could get overpaid in 2024 Free Agency
How many players could get overpaid in free agency this year?
3. Kirk Cousins, QB
Kirk Cousins was on pace to have the best year of his career in 2023 until a torn Achilles prematurely ended his season. Now set to enter his age-36 season while coming off a torn Achilles, Cousins is still going to be handsomely paid. However, for the lack of consistent success across his NFL career, is it really worth it?
Cousins has a career 76-67-2 record as a starter in the NFL and has never consistently quarterbacked winning teams. The 1-3 playoff record also proves that teams don't usually go far in the playoffs with Kirk Cousins at the helm. According to spotrac.com, Cousins' market value this coming offseason is $39.3 million per season.
Not only is there no guarantee that Kirk Cousins will return to 100% of his old self after the injury, but what else would a team be paying for? It's clear that the QB has been efficient across his career but does need quite a bit to go right around him to lead a winning club.
And his age is definitely a concern even though he is a pure pocket passer. If I were a team looking for a QB in 2024, I would take it easy on the possibility of signing Kirk Cousins.