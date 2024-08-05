3 NFL quarterbacks who will be way better than expected in 2024
The 2024 NFL season is sure to bring some major twists and turns just like we see every year, but some of the most interesting storylines to follow will revolve around the quarterback position at various different spots in the league.
There are a handful of quarterbacks who could be poised to really shock a lot of people this season and perhaps exceed expectations from those who have written them off. And for some, the bar is not going to be overly difficult to clear.
Let's take a look at three quarterbacks around the NFL who have either been counted out by analysts and pundits or who aren't being considered to lead their team to a lot of wins this coming season.
3 potential surprise NFL quarterbacks for the 2024 season
1. Jacoby Brissett, Patriots
I'm not going to sit here and say Jacoby Brissett is going to emerge as the Patriots' long-term franchise quarterback, by any means, but I do believe there's a chance that he ends up playing a lot better this year than anyone really expects.
In small doses, Brissett has proven to be a pretty effective starting quarterback in the NFL. He's done it for the Colts and Browns, and he could be in line to do it for the Patriots this year. The Patriots could be eager to get Drake Maye on the field this season, so Brissett won't have the longest leash of any starter in the NFL, but the Patriots have done a good job upgrading their weapons this offseason.
They went and added Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft as well as Javon Baker in the fourth round, and both players appear poised to play big roles as rookies. The Patriots made an underrated free agent signing by bringing in former Vikings receiver KJ Osborn and the emergence of second-year player Demario Douglas could be huge for this team overall.
And what's a quarterback's best friend? A good defense. And the Patriots have that.