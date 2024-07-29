NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every division for 2024 season
Training camp is underway all across the NFL and teams are now preparing to start the preseason very soon. Football is officially back, which means we've got to get in our 11th-hour predictions for the upcoming season so that Old Takes Exposed has plenty of material to work with when the season is over.
One of the great aspects of every NFL season is that just when you feel like you've got everything figured out, teams do their part to make the game interesting and surprising and everything in between. Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take a look at every division in the NFL, ranking the divisions from worst to best and projecting the standings for each.
How do we project each division this upcoming season? Let's take a look.
NFL Power Rankings: Every division ranked worst to best in 2024
8. NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The best of the worst division in football right now is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they are probably going to get a substantial challenge this year from the Atlanta Falcons if Kirk Cousins can get that offense humming. The Bucs are just too talented to be overthrown in the South right now, especially if Baker Mayfield doesn't regress.
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are the NFL's definition of the horse drawing meme. The back half of the horse is the offense and the front is the defense.
If you know, you know.
The point is, the Falcons have invested heavily in the offense and not so much in the defense. That could lead to this team being an eight-win squad at best in 2024.
3. New Orleans Saints
The Saints appear to be a team on the cusp of a full-scale rebuild. They beat up on some bad teams down the stretch last season and the offensive line has a lot of moving parts this year. Can Derek Carr lift this team?
4. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are resetting in the head coach department again and hoping Dave Canales can lift Bryce Young. That's the goal of this coming season -- get Bryce Young back on track. They have invested a lot in the offensive line and the receiver room to be able to get him to a better spot by the end of year two.