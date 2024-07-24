3 NFL teams most likely to bounce back in a big way in 2024
Don't call it a comeback. Or do call it a comeback. Whatever you want to call it, there are a handful of teams around the NFL that look poised for a major bounce-back year in 2024.
Some teams need a more dramatic comeback than others in terms of where they ended up last year, but the 2023 NFL season saw a number of teams limited in their overall potential thanks to major injuries that not only wrecked last season but somewhat clouded the future for each squad.
Which NFL teams are the most likely to have a huge bounce-back year in 2024? Let's take a look at the top three.
3 NFL teams most likely to have a huge bounce-back year in 2024
1. New York Giants
I want to give some love to the New York Giants because I have spent most of the last two years absolutely ripping this team to shreds. Even as the Giants made the playoffs and won a road playoff game in Brian Daboll's first year as head coach, I was skeptical of them week in and week out.
We saw the Giants completely tank last year (not on purpose) after Daniel Jones went down with an injury but there's no denying this team got better in some critical areas for 2024. The Giants added a top-tier pass rusher in Brian Burns off the edge to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux. They landed a legit WR1 in Malik Nabers with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There is actual hope internally from this organization that Daniel Jones can still thrive in the environment they've set up for him, and Jones has shown that he can be a solid game manager when he's not making bad decisions with the football.
This Giants team may have enough going for it right now to be considered a true bounce-back team as a Wild Card option in the NFC East.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars had the same type of support from the NFL community at this time a year ago as we are currently seeing for the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, some very untimely injuries and missed time for Trevor Lawrence ended up being the proverbial final nails in the coffin for the Jaguars last year after the team started 8-3.
How do you miss the playoffs after starting 8-3? You lose a bunch of games, I guess.
The Jaguars made a big move this offseason to get Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator and I may be overrating that move in my own mind, but Nielsen has been part of some really good defenses in his time with New Orleans and his personnel in Jacksonville has grown to the point that he may reap the harvest of seeds planted by another.
I'm certain Jacksonville will be better offensively, and if they're better defensively, they are going to make preseason projections of the Texans running away with the AFC South look silly.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Can you really leave the Bengals off this kind of list?
Joe Burrow is literally channeling his inner Eminem right now. The aura is strong.
The Bengals missed a year of their current window last year thanks to Burrow going down with a thumb/hand injury, and his health issues are obviously cause for concern at this point. Burrow hasn't been a model of availability but he's one of the only guys in the NFL I would honestly say can go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes.
And he has, on a variety of occasions.
With a healthy Burrow, the Bengals are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. After fortifying their offensive line in the 2024 offseason, the Bengals are poised for a big run in the AFC North.