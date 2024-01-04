3 NFL teams ready to take the next step in 2024 season
Which 3 NFL teams are ready to erupt in 2024?
Each year in the NFL, there are teams that break out and perhaps shock the league. Which three teams will that be in 2024? There are truly many ways to build a competitive, contending team, but there is one objective truth with that; the elite teams are built through the NFL Draft, not free agency.
Having draft capital is the most valuable thing a front office can have. Having a ton of cap space can also be extremely beneficial, but when you see breakout teams, the core of those teams are drafted players developing and strong coaching. I think there are three clear teams that are ready to erupt in 2024 and perhaps change the narrative of their franchise.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have both cap space and high draft picks in 2024. In fact, they have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by way of the Carolina Panthers. And with roughly $60 million in cap space as well, GM Ryan Poles might be the most resource-rich GM the NFL has seen in years. The big question is whether or not to stick with QB Justin Fields, and if they want to move on, they can potentially draft Caleb Williams, who is largely seen as a generational player.
And with their recent improved defense, the Bears could be very dangerous in 2024.
Houston Texans
You could argue that the Houston Texans have already broken out, but I think they can take another huge step forward in 2024. Year one with DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud has been excellent, as Houston has a chance to win 10 games, win the division, and host a playoff game. That would be a great year for an established team, let alone a young, rebuilding one.
Well, the Texans are also projected to have a ton of cap space, and with CJ Stroud obviously still being on his rookie contract, you bet that Houston could be aggressive in free agency in trying to win a Super Bowl. And I don't see why Houston wouldn't be a FA destination with their head coach and 2023 success.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are honestly in an identical spot as the Texans. However, their rookie QB has been out with a bad shoulder, so they had to turn to feisty backup QB Gardner Minshew. With the Colts being 9-7 with their backup and also having a ton of cap space, it's hard to not buy into them in 2024.
They'll get QB Anthony Richardson back along with a projected $71 million in cap space. Head coach Shane Steichen and his staff have done a marvelous job in year one with this roster, and if Richardson can develop in year two, the team could be deadly.