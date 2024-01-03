Chicago Bears cannot fall into emotional trap with Justin Fields
This would be a bad idea.
Are the Chicago Bears going to get punked by Justin Fields? Hopefully, they make the right decision, as it'd be a mistake to stick with Fields in 2024. With the Bears having officially clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they are on the clock. The team could stick at that No. 1 selection and draft a generational QB talent in Caleb Williams.
Perhaps they could draft Drake Maye. Or, they could draft someone like Marvin Harrison Jr or Olu Fashanu. Heck, they could even trade down from that top pick, get a haul of picks, and load up the roster. With a slew of options, those options will center around whether or not the team sticks with Justin Fields into his fourth season in the NFL.
And well, that would be a mistake, no matter what the fanbase thinks or how good it feels for the Bears with their late-season turnaround. One thing that I think a lot of people struggle with are making emotionally charged decisions. Invoking your emotions in major decisions is a bad idea, as it clouds your judgment and ends up hurting your more times than not.
It's always wiser to think with your brain and not your heart. And it seems like after the Chicago Bears' Week 17 victory over a bad Atlanta Falcons team, the emotions are swirling and people are beginning to be sucked in even more with Fields.
And it'll reach a boiling point if the Bears can knock off the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. Chicago is also still mathematically alive for the postseason, but it's very unlikely. Justin Fields has not grown as a passer this year and has a ton of red flags. He's been less productive on the ground this year as he was at year and will have played in 40 games in the NFL by the time Week 18 is finished.
After 40 games, no one can say for sure whether or not Justin Fields is a franchise QB. Why are some people still holding out hope that he can develop? How many other QBs would get 40 starts like this? It's a silly idea to say that the Bears should stick with Justin Fields over potentially Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.