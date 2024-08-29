3 NFL teams that could be sellers at the 2024 trade deadline
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, it's tough to know exactly which teams are going to struggle out of the gates, but we all have our hunches.
Whether or not a team struggles right out of the gates or in the first half of the season could determine whether or not they end up being sellers at the NFL trade deadline. There are a handful of teams with situations ripe for exactly that if they end up underachieving or struggling in the first half of the season.
Which teams could we see doing exactly that?
3 NFL teams that could be sellers at the trade deadline in 2024
1. Las Vegas Raiders
There are already rumors percolating about unrest between the Las Vegas Raiders and star receiver Davante Adams. Adams certainly has made it very known this offseason that players on the Jets have been teasing him about trying to get to New York with his old buddy Aaron Rodgers, and it feels more like Adams actually wants that to happen than not.
The Raiders have arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL right now. There are plenty of signs pointing to this team struggling at the beginning of the year and it wouldn't be shocking to see even a mid-season blockbuster trade involving a player like Adams. The Raiders also have other intriguing potential trade pieces like tight end Michael Mayer, cornerback Jack Jones, and others on the roster.
2. Minnesota Vikings
There are a handful of factors that could end up leading to the Minnesota Vikings being a trade deadline seller this coming season.
For starters, their quarterback situation is rough with JJ McCarthy going down for the season (knee injury) and Sam Darnold being a reclamation project and overall risk.
Second, the Vikings are going to be missing some key pieces early in the season. Jordan Addison is suspended. TJ Hockenson is hurt and won't be available at the start of the season.
It's possible that we'll see Sam Darnold overachieve for the Vikings but there are just too many missing parts and pieces to assume that's going to happen. The Vikings would have plenty of attractive trade pieces if they look to dump at the deadline and load up on draft capital to surround JJ McCarthy and Justin Jefferson in 2025 and beyond.
3. Tennessee Titans
If the Tennessee Titans are bad this coming season, it certainly won't be because GM Ran Carthon didn't try. Carthon has made a number of big-name additions to his roster this offseason and the Titans are going to need to decide at some point this year who is going to be around for the long haul.
One potential trade piece if the Titans become sellers will be DeAndre Hopkins. Former first-round Treylon Burks could also be on the move at some point. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Titans move on from any other player from the previous regime if Will Levis ends up struggling at the beginning of the year.