3 NFL teams that could trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
Could Courtland Sutton find his way onto a new team for 2024?
Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not show up for the start of voluntary workouts over his contract, according to Tom Pelissero. Could Denver trade their best pass-catcher? Well, the team did trade Jerry Jeudy for a pair of draft picks to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, so I don't see how Sutton getting traded is off the table.
He's coming off a 10 touchdown season, and made a highlight reel play nearly every week. Sutton turns 29 in October and is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, but with just $2 million in guaranteed money left on his deal, him wanting a raise makes sense.
Which three teams could come calling for Courtland Sutton?
3 NFL teams that could trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
San Francisco 49ers
I mean why not? The situation with Brandon Aiyuk is a bit odd. Has he or has he not requested a trade? With the Niners having a ton of starts and not quite enough cap space to go around, I do wonder if SF ultimately decides to part with Aiyuk before the season begins. And maybe the Denver Broncos could send Sutton and a draft pick over to the 49ers for Aiyuk.
Sutton's hypothetical extension would be cheaper than what Brandon Aiyuk would get on a deal, so both teams can benefit from this move.