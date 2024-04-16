NFL Spin Zone
3 NFL teams that could trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Could Courtland Sutton find his way onto a new team for 2024?

By Lou Scataglia

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
New England Patriots v Denver Broncos / Justin Edmonds/GettyImages
Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not show up for the start of voluntary workouts over his contract, according to Tom Pelissero. Could Denver trade their best pass-catcher? Well, the team did trade Jerry Jeudy for a pair of draft picks to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, so I don't see how Sutton getting traded is off the table.

He's coming off a 10 touchdown season, and made a highlight reel play nearly every week. Sutton turns 29 in October and is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, but with just $2 million in guaranteed money left on his deal, him wanting a raise makes sense.

Which three teams could come calling for Courtland Sutton?

3 NFL teams that could trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
San Francisco 49ers

I mean why not? The situation with Brandon Aiyuk is a bit odd. Has he or has he not requested a trade? With the Niners having a ton of starts and not quite enough cap space to go around, I do wonder if SF ultimately decides to part with Aiyuk before the season begins. And maybe the Denver Broncos could send Sutton and a draft pick over to the 49ers for Aiyuk.

Sutton's hypothetical extension would be cheaper than what Brandon Aiyuk would get on a deal, so both teams can benefit from this move.

