Denver Broncos could make unthinkable trade to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft
Would the Denver Broncos consider this to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Depending on how desperate the Denver Broncos are to find a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, a potential trade up the draft board could end up being an unthinkable offer. The Broncos are at a bit of a disadvantage if they want to trade up the draft board for a QB. Firstly, they don't have a second-round pick in this year's draft. It was traded as part of the package to land Sean Payton.
Secondly, a team that might also being eyeing a QB, the Minnesota Vikings, not only have a higher first-round pick, but also have the 23rd overall pick. For the Broncos, one of the only paths they might have to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a QB is to include Patrick Surtain II in the package.
Honestly, for Denver, it might cost them their first-round pick this year, Patrick Surtain II, and an addition first or second-round pick in 2025. Surtain is set to enter his age-24 season and is easily the best cornerback in the NFL. He's elite in coverage and can effectively wipe out half the field. For the Broncos, Surtain is their best player by a longshot, and removing Surtain from that defense would make that unit even weaker on paper.
Sean Payton might just be desperate enough to want to make a trade like this, and it could be a last-ditch effort for the team to move up the draft board. In my opinion, if they want one of the "big four" QBs in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or JJ McCarthy, they may have to get inside the top seven picks.
And not only do they have to make a strong enough offer, but they'd obviously also have to find someone willing to move down. If the Denver Broncos want that franchise QB, drastic measures might be needed.