3 NFL teams that desperately need Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft class included six quarterbacks among the first 12 overall selections. There was a lot of supply and obviously a lot of demand this offseason, but the demand for top-flight quarterback prospects never dies down in the NFL. The league is going to be ready to welcome Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he could be one of the next up-and-coming studs in the league as soon as he gets there.
Sanders is obviously the son of former NFL great and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, an elite athlete in all aspects who played both ways in the NFL and had a summer gig playing Major League Baseball on top of it all.
Shedeur is not going to be suiting up for the Atlanta Braves or Cincinnati Reds, but he's going to be coveted in the NFL by a wide variety of teams. Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, which teams need him the most?
3 NFL Teams that need Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft
1. Las Vegas Raiders
As of right now, it's hard to see a single NFL team with a worse quarterback situation than the Las Vegas Raiders. There was some hope that Aidan O'Connell could eventually develop into a guy for Las Vegas, but he will open the 2024 season riding the pine behind veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew.
Minshew is not exactly the type of quarterback you want to lose a competition to.
The Raiders need a franchise QB in the worst way, and Shedeur Sanders would come in and start for this team almost immediately.
2. New York Giants
Although the Raiders might have the worst QB situation in the NFL on paper right now in terms of the actual guys they have on the depth chart, the Giants may have them beat in terms of having paid Daniel Jones a ridiculous sum of money.
Jones was the Giants' first-round pick back in 2019 by the previous regime (GM Dave Gettleman) and inherited by current GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll. Why those guys decided to give Jones a massive contract is beyond any reasonable explanation at this point.
The Giants have a decent roster outside of the quarterback position, but Jones will likely need to be replaced in 2025. Sanders would be a huge pickup for the G-Men.
3. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are another team right now with a pretty questionable long-term QB situation going on. Geno Smith has given them a couple of good years after the Russell Wilson trade, and the team has been competitive with him under center.
But how much longer is that Cinderella story going to last? When is the clock striking midnight? We saw some signs that the Seahawks were leery of Smith's long-term prospects with the offseason trade to acquire Sam Howell, but we could see this team violently going after quarterbacks in the 2025 offseason.