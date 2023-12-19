3 NFL teams that look like playoff pretenders in 2023
2. Philadelphia Eagles
What are we seeing over the last three weeks? Heck, what have we seen over the course of the entire 2023 season?
I think the Philadelphia Eagles have been trying to tell us they are pretenders all year long. This Eagles team has really struggled all season, even though they've managed to win 10 games. It's been an uphill battle for this team all season, a team that obviously represented the NFC in last season's Super Bowl.
It doesn't look like that will be the case in the 2023-24 season.
The Eagles have now lost three straight games at the time of this post being written, and it's not like they're losing to bad teams (Seahawks, Cowboys, 49ers), but their losses this season have all been really bad.
The Eagles were blown out by both the Cowboys and the 49ers. They lost to the Drew Lock-led Seattle Seahawks and they lost another game earlier this season to the New York Jets. Losing to the Jets this season has got to be one of the clearest indicators that your team just ain't it.
I still don't think you can discount this Philadelphia team completely, but they have been horrendous defensively, to the point that they replaced defensive coordinator Sean Desai with longtime Patriots assistant and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia. It seems like the Eagles' offseason losses of both Shane Steichen (offensive coordinator) and Jonathan Gannon (defensive coordinator) have crippled this team's hopes of being a true contender this season.