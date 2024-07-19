3 NFL teams that will be surprisingly hard to beat in the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL season is finally just about here, which means we're mercifully nearing the end of trying to guess everything that's going to happen and about to see some actual games getting played. Nobody has ever called everything exactly right before the start of a season and it's impossible to know exactly which teams could surprise folks, but there are a few telltale signs to look for.
Out of all the NFL teams pundits, fans, and analysts are down on right now, which ones will actually be the toughest out this season? Even though they finished with one of the worst records in the league, the Arizona Cardinals were a great example of this last year when they gave teams fits all throughout the season.
Let's look at some NFL teams that might finish with a bad record this season but could end up being a proverbial "trap" team throughout the year.
3 NFL teams that will surprisingly give teams fits in 2024
1. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are a rebuilding franchise, but not on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots are actually maintaining some impressive continuity defensively, and that unit kept this team in more games even last year than they should have been in. If Matthew Judon is healthy this season, the Patriots' defense has a true force off the edge and quality if not elite players at all three levels.
Offensively, if Jacoby Brissett is the starter, you might se the floor raised for this team on that side of the ball compared to last year. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Patriots' defense carry them to six or seven wins this year.
2. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are not getting talked about this offseason like a team that improved by three wins last year. The Broncos were an abject disaster under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 and Sean Payton came in to right the ship.
And it seems he did that.
But the Broncos are changing QBs this offseason with Russell Wilson being shipped out of town and Bo Nix coming in as a 1st-round draft pick. Payton has "his guy" at the quarterback position and other than figuring out how they're going to replace Justin Simmons, it's hard to see where the Broncos actually got worse this offseason. This team has a good offensive line and they are young roster with the potential to at least give teams fits if Nix is what Sean Payton has been saying he is.
3. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders aren't going to sneak up on anyone and make the playoffs this season (I don't think), but there are a couple of things to consider regarding the arrival of new head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn has mostly been a lock to bring a top 15 defense no matter what as either a defensive coordinator or head coach. Even at the end of his time with the Falcons, his defense didn't dip lower than 17th in the league in points allowed per game.
If he can get that Commanders defense up from dead last (30.5 points allowed per game) last season, the Commanders could have something interesting with the dynamic Jayden Daniels at QB.