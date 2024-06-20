3 NFL teams who could be shockingly good in 2024 season
There are certain teams that have been getting a lot of hype in the 2024 NFL offseason and others who have been flying under the radar. Of course, the offseason -- especially the months of June and July -- are opportunities to talk ourselves into just about any potential reality for the upcoming NFL season, but there are certain teams that look like they could be a lot better than expected with the offseason dust having mostly settled.
Injuries affect teams every year, so if these teams don't stay healthy, it's all a moot point, but there might be reason to believe a handful of NFL teams -- even some who were already solid last year -- could be shockingly good this coming season. Teams like the Bears, Texans, and Falcons are drawing a lot of attention. Which teams could be a lot better than the general NFL public seems to think?
3 NFL teams that could be surprisingly good in 2024
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South last year and they won a playoff game in impressive fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles. How could they possibly be in the category of "shockingly" good for 2024? Well, it seems like the Bucs are being a bit underrated this offseason. The perception of this team still seems to be in the realm of skepticism as opposed to buying last year as any sort of trajectory.
One example (of a number of them) this offseason of the Bucs being a little underrated is NFL.com's post-NFL Draft power rankings. They had Tampa Bay ranked 19th on their post-draft rankings which is kind of crazy considering how far they made it last year and how much continuity they have on their roster. This team has depth, they have playmakers, they have a ton of talent defensively, and they've been drafting well.
2. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals looked like they might have had the absolute worst roster situation in the NFL a year ago at this time. With Kyler Murray recovering from injury at the time, the Cardinals looked like a horrible situation for Jonathan Gannon to step into. Then they traded for Josh Dobbs right before the season and were so much more competitive than anyone really thought they could be.
Now, Murray is even further removed from his injury. He's got Marvin Harrison Jr. as a top-flight weapon and potential rookie of the year candidate. The roster -- as a whole -- has been significantly upgraded over the last 18 months. The Cardinals could be a team that ends up being a lot better than anyone really expects this coming season.
3. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans will be a fun team to watch this coming season, especially if Will Levis turns out to be something. The Titans have certainly done their part to surround Levis with the right kind of talent. He's got a veteran receiver group with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and now Tyler Boyd. He's got Tony Pollard in the backfield. The Titans used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama tackle JC Latham.
No roster is perfect, but if the Titans stay healthy, they've got a pretty good looking group on both sides of the ball. The additions of L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie at cornerback give the Titans a pair of strong veterans there. General manager Ran Carthon knows from his days in San Francisco how to set a quarterback up for success, and if Levis can progress, this team could make some unforeseen noise.