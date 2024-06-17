NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
The 2024 NFL offseason has officially entered the twilight zone between mandatory minicamp and training camp. Luckily, football fans at least have the new College Football and Madden video games to look forward to before training camp arrives, but this is typically the deadest of the dead period of the NFL offseason. And that means there's no better time to rack our brains and try and arbitrarily rank every NFL team based on everything that's transpired so far this offseason.
For these 2024 NFL Power Rankings, we're going to actually make a gut-feeling record prediction for all 32 teams. Last season, there were 13 teams with losing records across the NFL, so we're sort of working with that as a model. These rankings are based on roster strength, coaching, how much a team's quarterback could lift the overall record, and just a general feeling based on how the offseason has gone so far.
Let's make a bunch of fans angry.
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record worst to best
32. Las Vegas Raiders: 5-12
I do apologize to all Raiders fans out there. I know this is a bitter pill to swallow, but I just don't know how you can view the Raiders as anything but having arguably the most questionable coaching situation in the league (hiring interim head coach Antonio Pierce on a full-time basis) as well as one of the shakiest QB situations in the league with a low floor and low ceiling.
Could the Raiders end up being a better sum of their overall parts? Absolutely. But I wouldn’t bank on it right now given the current state of this roster. There are some exciting pieces on this team, but someone has to be the team that everyone speculates could sell at the trade deadline.
I just have a feeling the Raiders are going to regret not going after someone like Jim Harbaugh on the head coach circuit (or Mike Vrabel or Bill Belichick or someone else who is proven) and they will be back to the drawing board at quarterback in the 2025 offseason.
31. Washington Commanders: 5-12
The addition of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels certainly raises the ceiling for the Washington Commanders substantially, but this isn’t LSU anymore. This is a rebuilding NFL team with new parts and pieces all over the place. The Commanders need to be afforded a full season to figure out what aspects of this overhauled front office, coaching staff, and roster are going to work moving forward.
I don’t view this team as a 2024 version of last year’s Houston Texans, although you just never know what could happen if a quarterback like Daniels emerges rather quickly. More likely than anything, the Commanders are going to struggle a bit this year but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them be this year’s version of last year’s Cardinals, where they are giving teams fits week in and week out. Dan Quinn is going to have that defense ready to play every week and they’ll be a tough out.